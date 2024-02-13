Plans for popular Trial Bay foreshore

Restoration of Trial Bay foreshore in Arakoon National Park has begun.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) commenced work on Tuesday, February 13 to help protect the area from erosion.
Over the past decade, a number of complex landscape and climate-driven processes have led to the collapse of parts of the foreshore areas.
The works program will ensure safe access to the beach, repair an existing rock sea wall and stabilise vegetation on Runaway Creek banks.
Additionally, NPWS will install new sandstone steps, bench-style bleachers, a picnic-style shelter and beach ramp access as shown in the artist's impression.
All machinery work is planned for between 8am and 5pm, with no weekend work unless the project falls behind schedule.
There will be regular truck movements to and from the site to deliver materials such as quarry rock and sandstone blocks. There will be traffic and pedestrian control plans on site with signage and pedestrian alternative routes.
Trucks will operate from Monday to Thursday each week, mainly between 8am and 4pm, and will be weather dependent.
Some areas will be closed to all public access during the works program.
Works will start on Tuesday 13 February and expected to finish on 27 June this year.
