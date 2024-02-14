Macleay Valley NSW SES volunteers honoured at award ceremony

NSW State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers from the Kempsey, Gladstone and Nambucca units have been honoured for their volunteering in an award ceremony.
49 recipients from Forster to Nambucca were awarded for their service over the weekend in three separate ceremonies with volunteers from the Kempsey and Nambucca cluster gathering at the Heritage Hotel in Gladstone on Sunday, February 11.
NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Damien Johnston, who presented the awards at each ceremony, said the recipients represent the very best of the NSW SES.
"This weekend we recognised volunteers who served with distinction for decade after decade," he said.
"Their extraordinary commitment embodies the highest values of the NSW State Emergency Service."
"Volunteers are the fabric of our organisation and we truly appreciate the time they sacrifice to serve their community."
Kempsey, Gladstone and Nambucca units received the NSW SES Commissioner's Certificate of Recognition for providing support during the March 2021 NSW floods whilst individual volunteers were commended for their years of dedication.
Donald "Donny" Moy from the Kempsey Unit who received his 40-year Long Service Award said it was nice to receive but he doesn't volunteer for the medals.
"I suppose its something to show for the years of being there and doing what you do," he said.
"It's nice to get [medals] and be recognised but ... you're not doing it just to get that sort of thing."
Mr Moy first joined the NSW SES in 1982 and went on to work in several key roles in the Kempsey unit including Deputy Commander, rescue officer and helping train other members
"I don't play golf or things like that," he said.
"That's my outside interest- training people... [and] sharing my knowledge."
Over the years, Mr Moy has been involved in several key rescues including the 1989 Clybucca bus crash.
The crash, which killed 35 people and injured 41 on the Pacific Highway is remembered as the worst road crash in Australian history.
Mr Moy was a rescue operator involved with other award recipients Barry Heien and Gregory Gill also serving that day.
He's still in touch with a British girl who he helped get out of the bus.
Mr Moy has been involved in a number of road accident rescues and has been described as an instrumental leader to the Kempsey Unit by NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit commander William "Bill" Sanders
"He would have been at the core at saving countless lives in his career," Mr Sanders said.
Mr Sanders it was a great moment as a commander to see his people recognised for their service.
"Members will say they don't do it for the medals," he said
"They may not do the award for themselves but it's for their families [and] their partners."
"It's a small token on our part where we can thank them for all the missed Christmas lunches, all the missed birthdays, all the missed family events that our members do."
Mr Sanders said the Kempsey Shire was one of the busiest units on the coast with members only having 20 days off in the last three years.
"That's just responding to the community needs," he said.
"That's not including the training and doing all of the administrative tasks that come with it."
Mr Sanders, who joined the Kempsey Unit in May, 1990 also was up for a long service award.
He said it felt fantastic to be recognised.
"What it does is people can see the years of service and knowledge that you have so it's really good," he said.
