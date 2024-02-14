What's biting: snapper, pearl perch and kingfish caught off our shore

Finally, the weekend forecast looks terrific, with the end of summer near and southerly winds becoming more common I expect the upcoming autumn fishing season to be a cracker with hopefully plenty of opportunities to head out for a fish.
In the Hastings region this week for anglers looking to fish off the beaches this week, a few local and visitor anglers experienced some terrific action on our coastline during the week.
North Shore beach produced good numbers of bream and whiting throughout the day along with a few decent sized tailor throughout the evenings.
Off the rocks, bream numbers have been excellent around the Lighthouse and Shelly beach. No real news on the land-based game fishing front, however the enthusiasts are a most secretive bunch who go to great lengths to keep results to themselves.
Any time from now on will be worth a look, I would try fish around our northern ledges.
In the river, bream numbers have been consistent off the break walls with quite a few bag limit catches reported.
Offshore, mackerel fever is spreading with Plomer Bay starting to produce the odd mackerel along with cobia and mack tuna, but most fish were taken by a few larger sharks hanging around the area.
For fishing out wider, the FADs have been a little hit and miss although the mahi mahi that have been caught have generally been of good size.
In the Camden Haven River this week some terrific sized flathead were caught by local anglers.
Mulloway remain sporadic although a few school sized fish continue to be encountered around the river mouth off both break walls.
On the beaches bream and tailor numbers have been excellent off both Bonny Hills and Dunbogan in the protected corners with beach worms being the best bait.
Fishing off the rocks this week saw a few nice tailor and school mulloway caught by anglers.
Those venturing down toward Crowdy Head have also been finding a few drummer and the odd snapper. Over the weekend I would try fish early in the mornings on sunrise before the wind picks up.
For offshore fishing, I received a few reports of decent snapper, pearl perch and kingfish off Crowdy Head and Laurieton reefs.
Further north in the Macleay River region the river continues to produce great sized flathead for anglers targeting those larger record fish.
Live bait and soft plastics working well.
The pelagic scene during the week produced a few nice mackerel off the Gaol and Grassy.
The FADs were a bit hit and miss this week with one day holding nice larger sized mahi mahi and the next day anglers seeing no fish.
The weekend forecast looks fantastic, and I would expect to see plenty of fishing action offshore and in the river.
