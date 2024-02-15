Paralysed parrots: Kempsey student steps up to help local lorikeets

A local school student is helping inform her peers and community of a paralysis syndrome impacting rainbow lorikeets.
An alarming number of rainbow lorikeets in northern NSW have been impacted by Lorikeet Paralysis Syndrome (LPS), leaving thousands of birds paralysed.
But St Paul's College student Katherine Mackay was already taking action before she heard of the increase in cases.
"The first lorikeet that I actually found that made me really suspicious was...on a stump of a tree when I got off the bus to head to my school.
"I saw it just wobbling on the ground so I went in for a closer look."
A senior student was able to take the sick lorikeet to the office but the experience left Katherine with plenty of questions.
The Year Seven student did further research when she arrived home and consulted For Australian Wildlife Needing Aid (FAWNA) volunteers to discover the bird was likely suffering from LPS.
"So I gave the front office at my school one A4 paper document about my research to just warn them that this might be happening around this area," Katherine said.
"But I had no idea it was on the news a day later about how all the lorikeets in the northern part of NSW were dropping on the ground because of this paralysis syndrome."
An increasing number of LPS cases have been occurring in northern NSW with Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) estimating thousands of birds in the region have been affected by the syndrome.
A large number of cases have been recorded in Grafton with WIRES establishing an emergency drop-off point in the area.
While there have been more cases further north, birds suffering similar symptoms have been reported in the Macleay Valley.
Katherine's principal David Johns later discovered another lorikeet with symptoms after reading Katherine's fact sheet, and asked her personally to contact FAWNA.
A number of rainbow lorikeets from the Kempsey and South West Rocks area have also been taken to the local vet and FAWNA suffering symptoms of LPS.
For the past four to five weeks, FAWNA volunteer Annette Tang has noticed a number of birds suffering from LPS arriving into care with the Arakoon-based volunteer housing up to 20 lorikeets so far.
"We've lost five, we've released three and we've still got 12," she said.
"They're coming in nearly every day."
Macleay Valley Veterinary Services have also seen an increase of lorikeets showing symptoms consistent with LPS with a number of the birds euthanized after they had trouble breathing.
The vet service contacted the Department of Primary Industries after noticing the unusual case and are now sending samples for testing to Taronga Zoo.
LPS is predominately found in rainbow lorikeets and normally occurs between October and June with cases peaking in summer.
The cause of syndrome is still unknown with researchers working to solve the illness.
All birds with LPS are unable to fly and show a range of other symptoms depending on the severity such as unsteadiness and an inability to swallow, blink and/or stand.
"They will be just lying on the ground and a lot of times they can't get around at all," Ms Tang said.
"And they can't swallow and they can't blink [in the later stages].
"It's just awful."
But the birds can make a full recovery if treated properly in time.
Ms Tang has been helping her lorikeets recover by ensuring her birds have proper hydration and good nutrition.
"It's like living in the rainbow lorikeet Hilton at the moment- I give them whatever they're happy with,"she said.
"If we can get them early enough, we can bring them back.
"They just need nutrition."
If Macleay Valley residents spot a bird showing LPS symptoms, they are advised to call FAWNA or bring them to Macleay Valley Veterinary Services
"I would ask [the public] to pick them up with a towel not by hand because they will bite you," Ms Tang said
"And put them in a box in a nice quiet spot, ring FAWNA and we'll come get them."
Macleay Valley Veterinary Services are also open to dead lorikeets which they can then send to Taronga Zoo for sampling.
For bird enthusiasts like Katherine, the hope is that if more people know about the syndrome, more lorikeets will be able to be rescued.
"If a lot more [people] came together, actually knew what was going on and having empathy for all these birds that can't fly...a lot of people will be able to come out and help when they see an injured bird," she said.
"That would be really good."
If you see a lorikeet in need contact FAWNA's 24-hour hotline 6581 4141
