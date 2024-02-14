Kempsey high schools mark anniversary of National Apology to Stolen Generations

Kempsey High Schools marked the anniversary of the National Apology to the Stolen Generations day this week.
On Tuesday, February 13, both Melville High School and Kempsey High School held events at their campuses.
Melville High held a breakfast open to the wider community to bring people together to connect and reflect.
"Bringing the students and community together today on the anniversary of the National Apology allows us to go forward together," said Kayla White, Senior Leader of Community Engagement at Melville High School.
Kempsey High School's Junior Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (JAECG) hosted a morning tea with Uncle Crow, one of the Kinchela Boys Home survivors in attendance.
Uncle Crow shared some of his experiences growing up after being forcibly separated from his family and his culture.
"Today's significance brings our history to light and makes us talk and think about the sad stuff that has happened in the past," said Tanayah Vale, President of the JAECG.
"It reminds us that the current younger generation needs to be proud of who we are and where we have come from".
National Apology Day marks the anniversary of former Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd delivering a national apology to Australia's Aboriginal people, especially the Stolen Generation for the injustices they have suffered due to past government's policies of forced child removal.
