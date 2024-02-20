ReCommunity program bringing people together in Kempsey Shire

The inaugural ReCommunity Project is underway throughout the Mid North Coast, reconnecting people through creative activities and events.
Supporting community recovery, the project aims to reach those impacted by years of drought, fire, COVID-19, and floods.
Programs for re-engagement and regeneration in the area are currently running across the Macleay Valley.
Messy Art Play events, hosted by Creative Workshops facilitator Martina Dezani, foster connection through creativity in Kempsey and South West Rocks.
"Messy art play has been so beneficial to the community," said Ms Dezani.
"Seeing families who may not always have the physical space or mental capacity to stop and play with their children come together and laugh together through art has been beautiful."
Ms Dezani says watching the participants and families become stronger and watching relationships form between local mothers through the workshops is much needed after the past few years of bush fires and floods.
Various other programs for young children to seniors are being held over 10-months in total.
An outdoor movie night will be held on Friday, February 23, at Kempsey Showground, including food trucks, circus skills workshops and made and grown market from 5:30pm.
The ReCommunity Project is taking place across Kempsey, Port Macquarie, and Taree with all local councils supporting the programs.
For more information - https://www.mncccmakerspace.org.au/recommunity-project
