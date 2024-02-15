Tender funerals to open second location in Mid North Coast

A not-for-profit funeral service will soon be launching a second office in the Mid North Coast.
Tender Funerals Mid North Coast will be opening an office in Kempsey on Tuesday, February 27.
The not-for-profit service aims to allow for access to affordable and meaningful funerals.
Tender Funerals Mid North Coast funeral director and operations manager Ryan De Gooyer said that the service had furthered their reach into the Macleay community following enquiries from the area.
"There's clearly a need, so we're keen to make it easy for the community to take advantage of our unique, not-for-profit registered charity," he said.
"Initially, we'll be open every Tuesday at our new office at 25 Marsh Street in West Kempsey for people to drop in and ask questions about funeral and after-death care choices."
"They can also phone us and make an appointment to meet with a funeral director."
Tender Funerals Australia has recently opened other offices across the country with an office opened in Canberra and sites already in development in Far North Queensland and Western Sydney.
Through the help of volunteers and fundraising, Tender Funerals Mid North Coast opened its Wauchope office in 2022 and say they have since helped over 200 local families make end-of-life plans for their family members.
The Wauchope office has connected with community service networks in the Hastings, Kempsey and Manning areas but will be easier to reach Macleay residents through the new office.
"Essentially, we're here in Kempsey to enable the community to more easily access and arrange a unique and personalised funeral ceremony that is within their means," Mr De Gooyer said.
The service will be inviting Macleay residents to also train and join as volunteers.
