The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A major kick in the guts': appeal to public to locate 100 missing cattle

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
February 16 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing for public assistance to located 100 Brangus cross cattle missing from a Bellbrook property. Picture by NSW Police Force
Police are appealing for public assistance to located 100 Brangus cross cattle missing from a Bellbrook property. Picture by NSW Police Force

A cattle owner is asking the public to contact the police if they spot any of the 100 cattle that went missing from his Bellbrook property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.