Oyster farmers prepare to clean up Macleay River for annual 'Tide to Tip'

Oyster farmers are preparing to partake in an annual clean up of the Macleay River next month.
Local oysters farmers will be gathering on the Macleay River for the mass industry-led clean-up event, 'Tide to Tip' on Wednesday, March 6.
The clean-up program, now in its fifth year, is organised by Ocean Watch Australia and sees oyster growers lead marine debris clean-ups in estuaries across the state and beyond.
"The OceanWatch Australia Tide to Tip Clean Up Event is a great opportunity to come together and help to keep the river healthy and clean," local oyster farmer Todd Graham said.
"It is great to be part of these environmental initiatives that take place in our workplace"
The annual clean-up event involved 18 other estuaries from acorss NSW.
After collection, the waste is sorted and counted using the Australian Marine Debris Database - a program run by Tangaroa Blue Foundation.
Since its inception, the 'Tide to Tip" clean-up has resulted in the completion of 73 events, and with the help of 875 volunteers, over 42 tonnes of waste has been removed from estuaries.
