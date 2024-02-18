Beechwood earns a win as Two Rivers cricket competition winds down

As the final weeks of the 2023/2024 Two Rivers First Grade Competition draw near, Beechwood has secured a win against the Rovers Cricket Club.
Rovers played a strong game with local player Matt Scott bowling his first ever hat trick but starting batsmen Tyler Hinds and Nigel McKenna helped Beechwood start on a high, scoring 57 and 12 runs respectively.
Beechwood Cricket Club captain Jak Dobbyns said his Hinds opening the batting was pretty monumental in setting up the game.
"We had mid order collapse following that and ended getting bowled out at 118," he said
"But having played out there and batted on it, we thought it was probably going to be defendable just on how slow the field was."
"We just knew we had to get a couple of early wickets."
Rovers Callan Mckiernan scored 10 runs out of the nine balls he faced but Beechwood bowler Muhammad Ali proved he was 'The Greatest' on the field ending with six wickets.
In the end, the visiting team came home successful with 118 runs to the Rovers' 61.
"He came out bold and was an unreal spell at the start," Dobbyns said.
"Between [Ali and Hinds], there wasn't much left for the rest of us to do unfortunately."
Dobbyns said the Saturday (February 17) match was a good day on the field for his team.
"There was no sloppy fielding or drop catches which has been something that has punished us all year," he said
"So it was a good reminder to the boys that we can beat the top teams and we use a win like that to hopefully go and get another win for next weekend and build for next year.
Despite the win, Beechwood still remains at the bottom of the Two Rivers First Grade Competition ladder.
Dobbyns said it had been a funny year with the team placing third in previous years.
"We arguably have a stronger team this year but we just haven't really clicked," he said.
"I think what we can take out of it is the wins we have had have been against teams that have all qualified for finals.
"...and if that tells you anything, it just tells you we've got the stock there and the players there to be competing against the best in the competition."
