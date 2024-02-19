The Macleay Argus
Scheduled bridge work to change overnight traffic conditions in Kempsey

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 19 2024 - 11:29am, first published 11:28am
Survey work on Kempsey Bridge will lead to changed traffic conditions on Lord Street, Kempsey. Picture by Transport NSW
Motorists are advised that overnight traffic conditions are expected to change in Kempsey as survey work is carried out on the Kempsey Bridge.

