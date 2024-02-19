Scheduled bridge work to change overnight traffic conditions in Kempsey

Motorists are advised that overnight traffic conditions are expected to change in Kempsey as survey work is carried out on the Kempsey Bridge.
Motorists travelling over the Kempsey Bridge on Lord Street, Kempsey can expect delays due to the changed traffic conditions.
Weather permitting, work will be carried out from 7pm Wednesday, February 21 to 5am Thursday February 22.
Single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place during this work.
Intermittent stoppages will be required, and motorists should allow for delays up to 10 minutes.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
