Close to $7M shifted onto Kempsey Shire ratepayers by State Government

Cost-shifting by State Government onto Kempsey Shire Council is resulting in a significant increase for ratepayers and a reason council is seeking a Special Rate Variation (SRV).
The approximate cost shift to Kempsey Shire in this financial year is $6.95 million.
Kempsey Council is looking to put pressure on the New South Wales Government to address the issue and reverse the impacts.
Councillors voted unanimously during the February Ordinary Meeting on Tuesday 20, to support the local government sector in seeking urgent action to fight back against cost shifting by the State Government.
Kempsey is one of 128 local councils who are forced to assume responsibility for infrastructure, services and regulatory functions without sufficient supporting funding.
Examples of cost shifting include the Waste Levy, the Emergency Services Levy and associated emergency services contributions, failure to reimburse pensioner rebates, and failure to cover an original commitment of 50% of the cost of library operations.
Kempsey Shire Council General Manager Craig Milburn says government cost-shifting is having a significant impact across the sector.
"For us it's nearly $7 million a year; that equates to about $460 per ratepayer," said Mr Milburn.
"If we were able to have those funds released then it means more funds coming directly to the rate payer, going directly into works on the ground, and it would counter a fair amount of the Special Rate Variation that we're seeking at the moment."
Kempsey Shire Council Mayor, Leo Hauville, is confident other NSW local councils will join Kempsey Shire in trying to stop shifting and reverse the negative impacts.
"This whole idea of cost-shifting has to be stood up to," he said.
Mr Hauville says council needs the support of the community to fight back against State Government cost-shifting that is impacting our finances.
"A lot of people don't know that council has to cover 55% of pensioner rebate. That's an amazing figure," said Mr Hauville.
Cost-shifting by State Government onto Kempsey Shire is resulting in an approximate 21% rate increase per year for the 16,000 ratepayers in the area.
Kempsey Council will now move forward in writing letters to the Premier, the NSW Treasurer, and the NSW Minister for Local Government seeking their urgent action to cease cost shifting to Local Government and roll back the present cost shifting through a combination of regulatory reform, budgetary provision and appropriate funding.
It will also write to the NSW Opposition Leader outlining council's concerns on cost-shifting.
"We will write letters to those responsible just pointing our the unfairness of this cost-shifting," said Mr Hauville.
"It's unfair to our ratepayers it's unfair to us, and I'm pretty sure if had an extra $7million in our bank account there would be no talk of this Special Rate Variation."
