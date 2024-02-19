The Macleay Argus
Works at Boyter's Lane to impact water supply and road access

By Staff Reporters
February 20 2024
Water main works for the new Boyter's Lane Bridge will impact resident's water supply on Wednesday, February 21.
Kempsey Shire Council has announced that water main works for the new Boyter's Lane Bridge will commence this week with water supply affecting residents.

