Works at Boyter's Lane to impact water supply and road access

Kempsey Shire Council has announced that water main works for the new Boyter's Lane Bridge will commence this week with water supply affecting residents.
Works for the new bridge will commence on Wednesday, February 21 and take approximately six hours with the planned working to take place between 9am and 3pm.
The installation of a water main will affect the water supply for all residents who live on Boyter's Lane.
The road will also be closed during this time and there will be no vehicle access available, however pedestrian access will be maintained.
Council has asked residents to leave vehicles on South West Rocks Road across the bridge if they are planning to leave the area.
