Inquiry into NSW RFS arrangement with councils underway

With the bushfire season underway an upcoming inquiry into the effectiveness of the NSW RFS's asset management and operations will be undertaken by a parliamentary committee.
Funding, maintenance, accounting and operational management of NSW Rural Fire Service (NSWRFS) assets and premises will be considered by the Public Accounts Committee.
The inquiry will look into arrangements between the NSW RFS and local councils; the appropriate role of local authorities in providing emergency services and the sustainability of contributions to emergency service provision.
These assets and premises include the Red Fleet; firefighting aircrafts and equipment;. buildings and fire control centres; and information systems and communication equipment used for operating emergency services, and more.
"We understand that many firefighting assets are 'vested' with councils to operate and maintain," said Mr Jason Yat-Sen Li, Committee Chair.
"This inquiry will be looking at the current arrangements between the NSW RFS and councils and whether they are effective and fit for purpose."
The NSW RFS has responsibilities for the provision of rural fire services including services for the prevention, mitigation and suppression of fires in rural districts. It works closely with local councils who have fire prevention responsibilities within their local government area and in which the NSW RFS brigades operate.
How the NSW RFS and local councils share responsibilities for bushfire management and hazard reduction is a key area of interest for the inquiry.
Member for Oxley Michael Kemp says all levels of Government need to work together to ensure Local Councils' financial viability.
"One major component the State Government must consider is abolishing cost-shifting through an archaic rule within the Rural Fires Act 1997 that has local councils paying for the State's Rural Fire Service assets," said Mr Kemp.
"In the Kempsey Shire there are 18 RFS Brigades, leaving council to fork out hundreds of thousands of dollars for asset maintenance and management that were procured under the State Government. This is money not going back into our local community and impacts all councils' abilities to deliver vital services and infrastructure."
The Committee wants to hear from people with first-hand experience, emergency service organisations and their volunteer associations and unions, local councils, bushfire experts, community groups and the public.
Submissions can be made by members of the public by May 10, 2024.
Local Government New South Wales (LGNSW) has stated it will make a submission and would also appreciate feedback from councils state-wide.
The public is being asked to direct comments or copies of submissions to Shaun McBride, Chief Economist: shaun.mcbride@lgnsw.org.au
For more information about the inquiry, including the terms of reference and information on making a submission, see the Committee's webpage.
Submissions close 10 May 2024
