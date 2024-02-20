The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Changed overnight traffic conditions on Oxley Highway, Wauchope

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 21 2024 - 9:18am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maintenance on King Creek Bridge, Wauchope, will result in single lane alternating traffic and 40km/h. Picture supplied Transport for NSW.
Maintenance on King Creek Bridge, Wauchope, will result in single lane alternating traffic and 40km/h. Picture supplied Transport for NSW.

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday on the Oxley Highway at Wauchope, to carry out essential maintenance on King Creek Bridge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.