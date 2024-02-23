Macleay students shine in PSSA Lower North Coast Swimming Carnival

Some of the best swimmers from Macleay have made a splash at the Lower North Coast Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) Swimming Carnival held at the the Kempsey McElhone Swimming Complex on Wednesday (February 21).
Students dived into the water alongside Hastings and Camden Haven students to secure their place at the North Coast Championship in Casino next month.
Aldavilla Primary School Assistance Principal and carnival convener Toby O'Brien said that it was a pleasure to witness some of the local talent competing.
"The perfect weather and conditions ensured spectators witnessed thrilling races, record-breaking performances, and remarkable displays of teamwork," he said.
"At every major event, you get to witness the future superstars of our local areas perform on the big stage.
"As six records were broken, it was clear that we have some incredible athletes, and potential Olympians among us."
One record breaker, Matilda Buchholz shined in the competition.
The Gladstone Primary School student broke four records in the junior backstroke, butterfly, individual medley, and 0yrs freestyle as well as being named the junior girls age champion.
"I've practised swimming since I was a baby," Matilda said.
"I only started to do competitive swimming when I was seven and i sort of just never really got over it."
The nine-year-old competitor recently won four golds at the Country Championships.
"It was good," Matilda said.
"My heart was racing very fast and i was very excited when I got out of the pool."
More Macleay schools showed their prowess in the pool with South West Rocks Public School student Chelsea Maynard breaking the 11yrs Freestyle Record and named the 11ys girls age champion.
Crescent Head Public School students also made a splash.
The school's senior relay team broke the Lower North Coast PSSA record with swimmers Carson Ryder, Rylah Hopper-Buckland, Cassidy Supple and Preston Suttle.
"We tried our best and that's really all we can do," Rylah said.
"We were trying to beat the record," Carson said.
When asked how they felt about the accomplishment, the answer was unanimous.
"Pretty good," Cassidy said.
