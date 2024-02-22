Shire security focus of local business meeting

The Macleay Valley Business Chamber held its first networking event of the year for its members, with a presentation from AVI Protection Group to discuss best security practices for Kempsey Shire.
Nearly 20 representatives from local businesses attended the event at Gladstone Heritage Hotel on Wednesday, February 21.
Guest speakers Matt Pritchard, owner of Senator Security, and Cameron Dann of AVI Protection, came together to inform local businesses and residents on how to stay safe in our area.
Deterrents from theft and other crimes include updated security signage, modern cameras, good quality padlocks, and mobile patrols.
"In town in Kempsey it's under 10 minute [response time to an alarm] for our guys," said Mr Dann.
The collaborators final hot tip for the evening was the Service NSW offer of up to $1000 rebate towards the cost of workplace health and safety items for small businesses.
For more information visit https://macleayvalleychamber.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.