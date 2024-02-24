Steve Tarbox and Adi Vinaikosol awarded life memberships

The Kempsey Macleay Table Tennis Club has awarded life memberships to two longtime stalwarts, Steve Tarbox and Adi Vinaikosol.
Both recipients have served on the club's executive committee for many years and are revered as top players within the Club.
Vinaikosol's impressive achievement of winning the A Grade championship for the twelfth time last year, with Tarbox consistently finishing as the runner-up, highlighted their skills and dedication to the sport.
Club President Graeme Carrad, who also nominated both Steve and Adi, expressed his gratitude to both players for their commitment and leadership, which have helped the club navigate through numerous changes over the years.
He said that the Life Membership accolade is a reflection of their contributions to the club's success rather than just their length of service.
Tarbox dedicated his Life Membership honour to his father, acknowledging his father's significant impact on Central Coast table tennis in the past.
The Kempsey Macleay Table Tennis Club invites all interested individuals to join them for games every Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 8.00pm at the Pensioners Hall on Clyde Street, Kempsey.
For more information, please contact Graeme on 0424656479.
