The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Steve Tarbox and Adi Vinaikosol awarded life memberships

By Staff Reporters
February 25 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adi Vinaikosol and Steve Tarbox were bestowedlLife memberships of Kempsey Macleay Table Tennis Club. Picture supplied
Adi Vinaikosol and Steve Tarbox were bestowedlLife memberships of Kempsey Macleay Table Tennis Club. Picture supplied

The Kempsey Macleay Table Tennis Club has awarded life memberships to two longtime stalwarts, Steve Tarbox and Adi Vinaikosol.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.