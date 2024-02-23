Council set to close South West Rocks Visitor Information Centre, saving on costs

South West Rocks Visitor information Centre is set to close, saving on costs for Kempsey Shire Council.
With the closure of the information centre, Council will no longer leasing space from the South West Rocks Maritime Precinct, saving approximately $10,000 per annum.
Council has a new method of providing information to visitors that has been identified as less impactful than other approaches, where council says it will see a better return on investment.
The new model includes retaining the Visitor Information Centre at the Slim Dusty Centre and leveraging the Crescent Head and South West Rocks Holiday Parks as Visitor Information Outlets, while diversifying and modernising the digital visitor information services.
There is already a Visitor Information Outlet inside the Slim Dusty Centre, which requires no additional staffing or administrative work.
While the South West Rocks Visitor Information Centre will no longer be situated at the Maritime Precinct, Macleay Valley Coast Destination Guides and Maps will still be provided to the Maritime Museum if they choose to continue providing tourism information to visitors of the museum.
Council says the direct and indirect costs saved by closing the South West Rock Visitor Information Centre will be redirected into delivering more strategic and effective visitor information services that reflect how the tourism industry is changing and to cater for an increasingly diverse visitor market.
There is currently no date set for the closure of the Visitor Information Centre in South West Rocks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.