Young Mid Coast team a work in progress according to coach Mandi Langlar

MID Coast Football's first grade coach, Mandi Langlar is under no illusions as to how tough the new Northern NSW Women's Premier League will be.
The season kicks off on Sunday, with Mid Coast heading to Warners Bay. This will be the start of three consecutive games in Newcastle.
"Our team is a work in progress,'' Langlar, one of the pioneers of women's football and a former Matilda said.
"We lost 12 senior players from last season, so we've had to push some of the younger girls through. There's a lot of potential there, but there's a lot of work to do.
"It's going to take a few rounds for them to gel.''
"Our average age is under 17,'' Langlar said.
The side also travels more than any other in the WPL. Again, this will be the case this year, with players from throughout the Mid North Coast involved, while there's a couple coming from the Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football.
While the side's youth and inexperience will be a factor, Langlar doesn't think it will be a disadvantage.
"This is a great opportunity for the younger players,'' she reasoned.
"If we can develop players from the 13s, 15s and 17s, which we're starting to do, we're giving them a chance to showcase themselves in a strong competition. That will get them noticed.
"Players in the senior squad are willing to do the work.
"They know they're behind the eight-ball in terms of experience, but they make up for that with enthusiasm and dedication.''
Langlar admits the squad needs a bit of fine tuning and hopes that'll happen in the first month of the season.
"I'm confident we'll get there before the season is out,'' she said.
Mid Coast played a trial against Charlestown a fortnight ago and that was an eye opener for the team as they went down 8-0.
"It gave the girls who haven't played at this level before the chance to experience the speed of first grade football,'' Langlar said.
Beth Kauter will captain the side and Langlar said she has been impressive in pre-season drills.
"Beth was in the senior squad last year and will lead these girls really well,'' Langlar said.
Lulu McGrath, who will travel from Valla, is another standout.
"Lulu will be a good leader for the team from the centre back position,'' Langlar said
Langlar understands the problems Mid Coast faces, particularly with travel in what is a long and exhausting campaign.
"It is what it is, I got involved with the club simply because I believed that regional kids deserve a chance,'' she said.
"There's a lot of talent here.''
