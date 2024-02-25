Guilty pleas entered for man charged with hit-and-run death

The Stuarts Point man who struck retired minister David Curtis, resulting in his death, last year has entered guilty pleas to his charges.
Lewis Alfred Witsel, 64 , appeared in the Port Macquarie Court before Magistrate Darcy on Thursday, February 23.
In the agreed upon facts submitted to court, Witsel began driving home just after 5pm from his job at a civil construction site and was travelling west along Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie on April 12, 2023.
According to court documents, Witsel told police he was blinded by the sun which was setting as he approached the pedestrian crossing.
Witsel did not vary his speed in any meaningful way, use his sun visor or wear sunglasses to offset the glare.
Mr Curtis, who was walking across the pedestrian crossing on Ocean Drive towards Findlay Park, had crossed three lanes of traffic when he was struck by Mr Witsel's white Toyota Hulux.
Mr Curtis landed 13 metres from the southern edge of the road, down an embankment.
After the collision, Witsel continued to travel a further 60 metres along the road before pulling over to attend the scene.
According to court documents, Witsel told police he spoke to some witnesses but became very anxious and was in shock.
After a short time, Witsel returned to his car and drove away from the scene before police attended.
He drove home and did not tell anyone what had occurred.
Mr Curtis was assisted by witnesses who called triple zero but the hit-and-run left him with multiple serious injuries including fractures to his skull, spine and pelvis.
Due to the injuries sustained, medical staff treating Mr Curtis determined intervention would be futile and after a consultation with his next of kin, he was moved to palliative care.
Mr Curtis passed away on April 14, 2023 with the multiple injuries from the collision listed as his cause of death.
Around 6.30am on April 13, Witsel presented himself to the Port Macquarie Police Station and was arrested.
In court, an amended charge certificate was handed to Magistrate Darcy where seven of Witsel's previous charges, including failure to stop and assist after impact causing injury and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, were withdrawn.
Witsel is currently charged with failure to stop and assist after a vehicle impact occasioning death and negligent driving (occasioning death).
He has pled guilty to the two charges.
Magistrate Darcy told the court that a traffic record would need to be filed in advance for Witsel's sentencing, with impact statements likely to be provided on the day.
Witsel's bail conditions are to continue ahead of his sentencing which is scheduled for April 18, 2023.
