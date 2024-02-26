Kempsey one of nine councils in NSW requesting a rate rise to increase revenue

Kempsey Shire is one of nine councils across New South Wales (NSW), and one of two in northern NSW, to apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a special rate variation (SRV).
There are 128 local councils in NSW in total.
IPART Chair Carmel Donnelly said the Tribunal is now seeking community feedback on the applications from councils wishing to increase their income from rates above the rate peg.
According to IPART, Kempsey Shire Council has applied for a permanent 42.7% increase over 3 years to improve financial sustainability, maintain existing services and service levels, address infrastructure backlogs and meet special cost pressures.
The Tribunal is now seeking community feedback on applications from Kempsey Shire, Tamworth Regional, Blayney Shire, Goulburn Mulwaree, Griffith City, Narrandera Shire, Randwick City, Snowy Valleys, and Willoughby City councils.
"The Tribunal will assess each application against the criteria established by the Office of Local Government, which require councils to demonstrate the need for the additional revenue, provide evidence of community consultation and detail the impact on affected ratepayers," Ms Donnelly said.
"Community feedback is an important part of the Tribunal's assessment of special variation applications and we encourage affected ratepayers and community members to fill out the survey on the IPART website or lodge a submission in relation to any of the applications we've received."
A number of the SRV applications across the state involve significant increases over one, two or three years.
IPART sets a rate peg annually for every council in NSW which caps the amount by which councils can increase the revenue they collect from rates.
For 2024-25, the core rate pegs range from 4.5% to 5.5% across NSW. Kempsey Shire's rate peg was set at 4.7% by IPART.
The councils that have applied for an SRV this year have indicated they are applying to improve financial sustainability and to maintain their current service levels.
All proposed special variations are for permanent increases. An approved special variation typically replaces the rate peg applicable to a council for the approved year(s).
"IPART recently highlighted ongoing stakeholder concern with the financial sustainability of councils and with the affordability of rising rates, and the NSW Government has recently accepted our recommendation for an independent inquiry into the current financial model of councils", Ms Donnelly said.
"IPART is also currently seeking feedback on a draft Terms of Reference for an investigation into the financial model for NSW local councils."
All special variation applications for 2024-25 are available for review on the IPART website, along with a short survey and information about how to lodge a submission.
IPART will accept feedback on special variation applications until 11:59pm on Monday 18 March 2024, and on the draft Terms of Reference for the council financial model review until 15 March 2024.
Final decisions on special variation applications will be released in May 2024.
