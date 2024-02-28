The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Construction to start on South West Rocks sand dunes, despite push-back

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 29 2024 - 11:10am, first published February 28 2024 - 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Significant construction to begin in March on the sand dunes of South West Rocks, despite community outcry. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Significant construction to begin in March on the sand dunes of South West Rocks, despite community outcry. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Members of the community have fought and petitioned against a substantial beach-front development at South West Rocks for years now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.