Construction to start on South West Rocks sand dunes, despite push-back

Members of the community have fought and petitioned against a substantial beach-front development at South West Rocks for years now.
Kempsey Council rejected a previous construction certificate, however it was overruled and land clearing was allowed.
Despite local push-back, Rise Projects will commence construction on the first stage of its residential development on Phillip Drive in March.
Rise Projects surrendered any permissions they held under a controversial and outdated 1993 'Zombie DA' on Friday, February 23. With the original Zombie DA closed by the developers, the new Development Application (DA2200404) was approved and became active.
This DA is for Stage One which includes 18 two-storey townhouses, commercial shops including a café and resort style complex with a swim up pool; plus internal road works and site infrastructure.
The local community have made their concerns clear including negative impacts on wetlands, waterways and wildlife due to the location of the development.
Rise Projects Director Daniel Pszczonka says the community can be assured that any development and construction on the site conforms to current legislative and environmental planning requirements.
However, members of the community remain unconvinced.
"Community members were deeply saddened to see the clearing of the Rise Development site under a 1993 Zombie DA to make way for Stage 1 of The Rocks," Spokesperson for Voices of South West Rocks (VoSWR), Larah Kennedy said.
"Considering the proximity to sensitive wetlands, Voices of South West Rocks Community Inc. remain concerned about the flow on impacts this development will have on Saltwater Creek and Saltwater Lagoon.
"The community and the environment have been let down by inadequate planning policy that drastically needs reform."
Kempsey Shire Council are reviewing Rise Projects' environmental management plans to ensure any impacts from construction are appropriately managed.
Once Rise Projects has their environmental management plan signed off by council, and a Construction Certificate is awarded, construction can begin.
South West Rocks residents should prepare to see machinery on site in the coming days.
Pending approval of a construction certificate by Kempsey Shire Council, works will begin Monday, March 4 2024, and are expected to be completed in April.
The development consent outlines a three staged approach to construction.
Until now, clearing and preliminary earthworks on the site have been done under last year's court-ordered construction Certificate from the Land and Environment Court.
The works beginning in March relate to the Stage 1 development only, not to the Concept Master Plan DA proposals for the site as this other development application is currently being independently assessed by a planning expert and will be determined by the NSW Northern Regional Planning Panel due to the monetary scale of the proposal.
