Hefty fines and prison time for line fishing of blue gropers

A person found catching a blue groper fish in NSW could now face time behind bars.
Following recent spearfishing incidents that went viral on social media, new laws have been announced to protect the blue groper, including hefty fines and imprisonment terms.
Whilst the blue groper has been protected from spearfishing since 1969 and commercial fishing since 1980, new changes are being introduced to prohibit all forms of catching the species, including line-fishing.
Given the cultural significance of the species to many Aboriginal people the changes will not apply to Aboriginal cultural fishing.
Under the new rules by NSW Government, a person found contravening the closure and taking blue groper by any method may face a $500 penalty infringement notice and/or a maximum court-imposed fines of $22,000 or imprisonment for six months (or both) for a first offence.
For a second or subsequent offence a perpetrator may receive a $44,000 fine or imprisonment for 12 months (or both).
These changes will initially be implemented for a 12-month trial period during which time the Department of Primary Industries (DPI), will consult with stakeholders and the broader community on longer term changes to blue groper fishing rules.
South West Rocks locals say the new changes are unnecessary.
South West Rocks resident and recreational fishermen Gus Hogno said the changes are an "absolute crock of s**t".
Mr Hogno doesn't believe the decision has been backed by research, and says the decision-makers know very little about the subject.
"One idiot spears one so [the NSW Government] decide to implement new laws about catching these fish.. just another step to locking fishos out," he said.
Wildlife photographer Jake Wilton said the rules didn't need to change.
"There's still plenty [of the species] around and I reckon the rules are good on them as they are," he said.
"[Blue gropers] are a hard fish to catch on line and most people know not to spear them."
Louis Hogno agrees the Groper is "a hard fish to target from a boat".
According to the NSW Government DPI Fisheries commencing a statewide advisory campaign to ensure all fishers are aware of these new rules.
"While most fishers complied with the previous rules for targeting blue groper, prohibiting line fishing will improve compliance by creating the same rules for all recreational fishers and enhance the protection of this iconic fish," Minister for Agriculture, Tara Moriarty said.
