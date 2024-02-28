The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Grant applications open for community events

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 29 2024 - 10:42am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners of Round One Council Community Grants, Debbie Reyolds and Tom Jones from Kempsey History Group. Picture by Mardi Borg
Winners of Round One Council Community Grants, Debbie Reyolds and Tom Jones from Kempsey History Group. Picture by Mardi Borg

Macleay Valley community groups can now apply for round two of the Council Community Grants Program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.