Grant applications open for community events

Macleay Valley community groups can now apply for round two of the Council Community Grants Program.
Funds are available in three categories, for projects that deliver community-led projects in a wide variety of forms that benefit Kempsey Shire.
Mayoral Community Fund - This includes arts, culture, history, and initiatives that foster innovation, inclusion, and participation in community events.
Sporting Grants - Local Kempsey shire sporting club can apply for grant funding to purchase new equipment or to make minor improvements to facilities. For example, seating, barbecue equipment for fundraising, club house upgrades.
NAIDOC Week Quick Grant - Hosts of a NAIDOC week event can apply for $500 in funding to help engage the community during NAIDOC week celebrations in July.
The first round of the 2023-24 Community Grants Program was a success with 21 applications received.
The total funding requested within the five categories totalled $57,503.00. Of these, 17 organisations were determined to have successfully met the Community Grant Program's eligibility criteria.
In round one the Mayoral Fund and Sporting Fund were undersubscribed, therefore the budget from the first round of funding will be utilised for this second round of community grants along with NAIDOC week quick grants.
Applications for round two of Councils Community Grants are open until Monday, March 25. Successful applicants will be notified in April 2024.
For more information and to apply visit - ksc.pub/grants23
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.