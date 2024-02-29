Nestlé invests $32m at Smithtown factory

Nestlé Australia has announced a $32 million investment to its Smithtown factory.
The investment will upgrade the Milo manufacturing line introducing new technology to the factory and supporting an increased production capacity.
Factory Manager James Garley said the investment in the site reflects Nestlé's commitment to support local manufacturing.
"We're committed to investing in continuous improvements and upgrades to our Smithtown factory so we can continue to proudly make iconic brands like Milo right here.
"Over the next 12 months, the project will inject an estimated $20 million into the local economy and support almost 200 jobs as we construct a new building to house Milo production," Mr Garley said.
The upgrade is due to be completed by end of 2024.
The Nestlé Smithtown factory, which has been operating for over 100 years, today employs more than 200 people and produces more than 200,000 cans of Milo, as well as Nesquik, Nescafé mixes and Malted Milk.
