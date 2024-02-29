What's biting: our fishing columnist's opinion on blue groper debate

Blue groper, a fish known for their distinctive appearance and behaviour, inhabit the coastal waters of New South Wales, with the Mid North Coast a significant location for this species.
These robust fish are characterised by their peg teeth, heavy scales, large tails, and thick lips.
Juveniles display a colouration ranging from brown to red, while adult females typically exhibit shades of brown to greenish yellow. In contrast, adult males boast a vibrant blue colour, varying from deep navy to cobalt-blue.
Notably, all blue gropers start their lives as females and may transition through an initial phase where they can exhibit characteristics of both sexes before attaining their adult colouring and reaching terminal phase.
Despite the name the blue groper is a type of wrasse, hence that some female fish will undergo growth, colour change, and sex transformation to take on the male blue groper role.
Off the Mid North Coast, on numerous occasions, I have observed up to a dozen male blue gropers coexisting with a larger population of female counterparts on a single reef.
Blue groper, who do not typically consume artificial lures or commercially available bait, necessitate anglers to employ natural baits such as crabs, cunjevoi, sea urchins and crustaceans to lure them.
NSW Minister Tara Moriarty recently announced the implementation of enhanced rules for the blue groper population in New South Wales. The updated regulations prohibit fishing for blue groper through any method in the state, with offenders facing penalties of up to six months of imprisonment. While spearfishing for blue groper has been prohibited since 1969 and commercial fishing since 1980, the new changes now extend to include all forms of fishing, including line fishing.
The remarkable rebound in the population of blue groper since the bans on spearfishing and commercial fishing indicates the effectiveness of previous conservation efforts, resulting in many anglers wondering why such a sudden ban has been implemented.
There seems to be a reactionary response fuelled by the media spotlight of isolated incidents, such as the recent breach of fishing regulations by a spear fisherman in Sydney.
It is imperative to base regulatory decisions concerning fish species, especially those as prevalent as the blue groper found abundantly along the rocky headlands and reefs of New South Wales, on comprehensive data and thorough evaluation. In recent years, I've observed a noticeable trend of activist groups targeting the recreational fishing community.
Individuals who engage in recreational fishing in the state are required to obtain a fishing licence, with the expectation that the state's fishery will be effectively and professionally managed by qualified scientists and experts. However, recent developments have indicated a concerning departure from this standard. This emotional response has sparked a blanket ban affecting all anglers.
A more suitable response would have been to increase the penalties for individuals who violate the prior laws. The imposition of impromptu regulations prompts concerns about the future regulation of recreational fishing practices.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.