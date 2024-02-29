$1.7M worth of cannabis seized from two Mid North Coast properties

Nine people have been charged after police seized more than $1.7 million worth of cannabis from two Mid North Coast properties
Following extensive inquiries by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad and Mid North Coast Detectives, assisted by the Dog Unit and Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad, police attended two Carrai properties about 11am on Thursday 22 February 2023.
Police will allege in court that the two properties were being used for the large-scale cultivation of cannabis.
At the property, police allegedly located and seized more than 412 cannabis plants, with an estimated potential street value of more than $800,000.
Police also allegedly seized more than 156kg of cannabis, with an estimated potential street value of more than $900,000.
Nine people were arrested at the properties following inquiries leading five men and four women to be taken to Kempsey Police Station.
A 66-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess unregistered firearm, not keep firearm safely, and possess unauthorised firearm.
He appeared before Kempsey Local Court on Friday 22 February 2024, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Friday 1 March 2024.
A 39-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug, cultivate prohibited plant, and deal with property proceeds of crime.
Two women, aged 33 and 36, were each charged with supply prohibited drug.
A 33-year-old woman was charged with supply prohibited drug, and possess prohibited drug.
A 39-year-old woman, and three men - aged 35, 39, 43 - were charged with take part supply prohibited drug.
All eight appeared before Kempsey Local Court on Friday 22 February 2024, where they were formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday 17 April 2024.
Police are currently continuing their inquiries.
Anyone with information about the illicit cultivation of cannabis should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
