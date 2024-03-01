Maintenance work on Kempsey Bridge to change overnight traffic conditions

Traffic NSW is advising motorists of changed traffic conditions on the Kempsey Bridge, Kempsey starting from next week.
Asphalt and general maintenance work on the Kempsey Bridge is expected to impact overnight traffic conditions with work to start on Tuesday, March 5.
To minimise the impact to motorists, the works will be carried out for one month, weather permitting on Sunday to Thursday from 7pm to 5am
Single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during this work.
Intermittent stoppages will be required and motorists should allow for delays up to 10 minutes.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
