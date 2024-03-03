Tender Funerals Mid North Coast officially opens office in Kempsey

A non-for-profit funeral service officially opened a second office in the Mid North Coast.
Tender Funerals Mid North Coast was welcomed by community members and representatives with a special ceremony at the grounds of the All Saints Anglican Church on Tuesday, February 27.
Tender Funerals Mid North Coast following close collaboration with All Saints Anglican Church priest, Father Jesse Poole, have widened its reach into the Macleay community.
Janet Geronimi, General Manager of Tender Funerals Mid North Coast, thanked Father Jesse for his enthusiasm and support.
"We have had a lot of enquiries from Kempsey, so there's clearly a need - thanks to Father Jesse and other community members, the local community can now take advantage of our new presence here at these premises," said Ms Geronimi.
"Initially, we'll be open every Tuesday morning for people to drop in and ask questions about funeral and after-death care choices, but of course they can phone us and make an appointment at other times to meet with a funeral director."
Tender Funerals Mid North Coast announced plans to open a Kempsey office earlier this year, after opening its base office in Wauchope in 2022.
Denis Juelicher, the coordinator for Tender Funerals' Kempsey outreach project said that since opening in 2022, Tender Funerals had provided funeral services for nearly 250 families.
"We helped those families, often in difficult circumstances, make end-of-life plans for loved ones and hold special and personal farewells when, where and how they wanted," Ms Juelicher said.
Tender Funerals Mid North Coast is also inviting Macleay residents to train and join as volunteers for this community-based operation.
"As a fully not-for-profit registered charity, we rely on our volunteers to support our work in the community, so we welcome your unique skillsets," said Denis Juelicher.
Macleay residents can visit the Tender Funerals office in the Parish Office, 25 Marsh Street West Kempsey on Tuesdays between 9:30 am and 1:30 pm or can phone 0493 546 353 or 5527 8144 to make an appointment.
