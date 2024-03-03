The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tender Funerals Mid North Coast officially opens office in Kempsey

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 3 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tender Funerals was welcomed to Kempsey at a special outdoor ceremony on the grounds of the All Saints Anglican Church. Picture supplied
Tender Funerals was welcomed to Kempsey at a special outdoor ceremony on the grounds of the All Saints Anglican Church. Picture supplied

A non-for-profit funeral service officially opened a second office in the Mid North Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.