Melanoma March is back and saving lives, one step at a time

Melanoma March is back in the Macleay Valley for the third year in a row.
Saturday, March 23, will see community members gather to raise awareness for impacts of skin cancer and to fight against the glamourisation of tanning.
Organiser and Stage III survivor, Renee Darling, says holding events like the Melanoma March is another way to raise awareness "and help to prompt people to protect their beautiful skin."
"It also brings people together to remember a loved one, find strength for a diagnosis or to support someone undergoing treatment," she said.
Ms Darling says she has hope that one day there will be a cure for melanoma and for all cancers, however, the reality of the current statistics of Melanoma is "frightening."
"Along with the continued glamorisation of tanning through media campaigns," she said. "A tan is skin cells in trauma and the glamourisation of tanning in advertisements is promoting a behaviour which we know kills. It simply needs to change.
Her message to all is this: "To be safe in the sun we need to be smart in the sun. We need to protect our skin and we need to schedule regular skin checks as early detection really is the key to saving lives."
Participants of the Melanoma March can walk two, four, or six kilometres from Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club along Killick Beach, as an individual or as part of a team.
The march will begin at 3:00pm, concluding at 5:00pm with live music, food and raffles at The Surf Club Pandanus Bar.
The event is dog-friendly with sections of the route that are off-leash and on-leash, as per council regulations.
"It's a fantastic way to spend the afternoon with family and friends whilst contributing to making a difference," Ms Darling said.
"I am extremely proud of our Macleay Valley community with what we have accomplished so far through hosting this event.
"We have helped save lives through awareness and funds raised. I am endlessly grateful for any support received."
Those who cannot march are encouraged to make a donation, or come and support the walkers, and buy a raffle ticket on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.