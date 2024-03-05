CUC Macleay Valley celebrates graduating students

The Country Universities Centre (CUC) Macleay Valley celebrated graduating students on Thursday, February 29 (2024).
Amongst the graduates were Georgia Hollis, Jane Bagely and Tegan Saul.
Ms Hollis completed her Bachelor of Physiotherapy and is now venturing into the field of paediatric physiotherapy. Ms Bagley completed a Bachelor of Human Services, and is now embarking on a Diploma of Dementia Care, and Tegan Saul completed her Graduate Diploma in Midwifery at Charles Sturt University.
Chair of CUC Macleay Valley, Liz Camplbell, reflected on the student's experiences of study.
"It's rewarding, it makes you grow, and it changes your life. But there are days, or maybe weeks, if you love to procrastinate,where it's so hard to get work done, and you're praying for a reprieve, but you know you have power through, and somehow you do... and it's a huge achievement," she said.
Ms Campbell says the achievements of CUC graduates serve as an inspiration to aspiring scholars and a testament to the transformative power of education.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.