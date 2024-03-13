The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

State-wide UTI treatment trial a success in Kempsey Shire

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
March 13 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Cooper, owner of South West Rocks Blooms Chemist, says the trial has been a success with regular treatments provided to patients. Picture supplied.
Craig Cooper, owner of South West Rocks Blooms Chemist, says the trial has been a success with regular treatments provided to patients. Picture supplied.

Pharmacies in the Kempsey Shire are part 1,000 pharmacies across New South Wales participating in a government trial that allows patients access to treatment for uncomplicated UTIs and repeat prescriptions of the oral contraceptive pill from their local pharmacist.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.