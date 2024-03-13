State-wide UTI treatment trial a success in Kempsey Shire

Pharmacies in the Kempsey Shire are part 1,000 pharmacies across New South Wales participating in a government trial that allows patients access to treatment for uncomplicated UTIs and repeat prescriptions of the oral contraceptive pill from their local pharmacist.
The trial is focused on improving access to medicines and alleviating pressure on General Practitioners and primary care services.
Beginning in May 2023 with just 100 pharmacies participating, the trial has now expanded to include over 1,000 pharmacies across the state, and has seen 12,000 treatments delivered.
Patients are able to access the treatment they need without presenting to an emergency department or waiting for a doctors' appointment.
Owner and pharmacist at Blooms Chemist in South West Rocks, Craig Cooper, says the trial has been worthwhile and a success.
"Obliviously, there's a big stress on people trying to get in to see a GP, so this allows it to be easier for people to come and see us rather than going to Kempsey hospital for example," he said.
While there are guidelines in place, Mr Cooper says most people who come to him have had uncomplicated UTIs and could be easily treated with no further issues.
"We're doing them daily here just about," said Mr Cooper. "Most cases it's people just getting a three-day-course of antibiotics and away they go."
Mr Cooper says his staff have been trained to provide information to those purchasing off the shelf treatment, that they can now speak with the pharmacist to receive medication.
The trial is set to expand further to include skin conditions like impetigo, shingles, and dermatitis.
Pharmacy Guild's NSW Branch President, David Heffernan, says patients need affordable, accessible everyday healthcare.
"With pharmacists working closer to their full scope of practice, 12,000 patients across the state have accessed treatment at their local community pharmacy, taking pressure off of hospital emergency departments and GPs."
"Rather than having to wait weeks to see a GP for everyday healthcare, patients across the state have been able to get treatment from their local pharmacy thanks to these reforms."
Numerous pharmacists across the Macleay Valley are a part of the trial for the oral contraceptive pill and UTI medication from pharmacists, which is set to finish in May 2024.
