Kempsey volunteers recognised at United Hospital Auxiliaries regional forum

By Staff Reporters
March 6 2024 - 3:30pm
Terrific trio: Pat Major, Colleen Waterson and President Maxine Walker represented the Kempsey UHA and Pink Ladies at the North Eastern Regional Forum. Picture supplied
Kempsey volunteers were among the more than 40 dedicated individuals from across the Mid North Coast who gathered in Dorrigo for the United Hospital Auxiliaries (UHA) of NSW North Eastern Regional Forum.

