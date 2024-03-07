After 30 years at South West Rocks Newsagency, the Deans are retiring

After 30 years of running the local newsagency at South West Rocks, life and business partners, Maureen and Peter Deans, are ready for retirement.
The Deans have been the faces behind the family business, alongside their youngest daughter Felicia, who has worked at the shop since she was a young girl and will continue to do so under new owners.
With the end of an era, Maureen and Peter reminisce on when the adventure started and some of the highlights along the way.
Like many before them, the family holidayed at South West Rocks before moving to town.
"Our daughter Tiffany suffered from severe eczema and when we holidayed here it became more bearable for her," Maureen said.
"On our last holiday here, Peter approached the owners [of the newsagency to see if they wanted to sell."
They didn't.
Peter left his number in case they changed their mind.
"Three months went by, and we received the call to say they decided to sell to us if we were still interested," Maureen said.
It only took another three months for The Deans to sell their farm and move from their hometown of Baradine with their four young children, who before long would get to know their parents new shop well.
That was in 1994.
"Peter and I have loved our 30 years in the business and have met some amazing and
beautiful people, locals and tourists alike," Maureen said.
"Our children have also been the most amazing support in the business."
All four kids got their first taste of the work place at the newsagency, learning the ropes from their mum and dad.
The eldest three when on to follow different career paths.
" Felicia our youngest, stayed with us and was a real rock for us over time," Maureen said.
"We will miss working with her."
Maureen says Felicias' PR (public relations) work is "second to none"
" All the locals know it takes 20 minutes to get a coffee because she says PR work is important."
Felicia feels "incredibly blessed" to have started her working career with her parents as a 14 year old.
"I often find myself reflecting on the past 20 years and get extremely emotional knowing it's the end of an era for not only me, but our whole family and the community," Felicia said.
Maureen and Peter are proud of the awards won along the way including NSW Retail Newsagent of the Year and Emerald Club Winners, which they say they would not have achieved without the support of the locals and team members over the years.
As part of the community, Maureen and Peter have supported numerous organisations, sporting clubs and community events through sponsorship and donations by South West Rocks Newsagency.
In retirement the couple plan to continue giving back to the community by volunteering their time, while enjoying keeping plenty of time spare to enjoy with their four children and nine grandchildren.
"I look forward to watching mum and dad enjoy the retired life like they deserve," Felicia said.
New to retirement, the Deans say they are not sure of what's in store.
"The opportunities are endless," Maureen said.
"Not too sure what the future holds, there is only so much golf you can play," Peter said.
With South West Rocks growing, Maureen and Peter say they felt it was time to hand the reins over to new blood who would have new ideas and can take the business further.
"We wish Heather, George and Michelle the very best for their new future at South West Rocks Newsagency and hope they have as many wonderful years as we have had," Maureen said.
"We would like to send a big thank you to a few of our long-term staff who worked with us over those many years. Jann Thomas, Sharon Askew, Karen Lusby, Peter Dallas, Keita Archer, Sharon Glass, Theresa Mills, Lanita Leddy and our baby Felicia."
