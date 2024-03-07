The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Life-saving collaboration; eyes on our coastline thanks to bushfire chopper

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
March 7 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A volunteer Lifesaver will now be on board a NSW RFS helicopter on the weekends for safety aerial surveillance of our coast. Picture NSW RFS
A volunteer Lifesaver will now be on board a NSW RFS helicopter on the weekends for safety aerial surveillance of our coast. Picture NSW RFS

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) has teamed up with Surf Life Saving NSW to watch over the coast and community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.