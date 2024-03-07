Life-saving collaboration; eyes on our coastline thanks to bushfire chopper

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) has teamed up with Surf Life Saving NSW to watch over the coast and community.
The Coffs Harbour based RFS helicopter is now performing aerial beach patrols along a 100km stretch of coastline from South West Rocks north to Red Rock.
On board will be a volunteer Lifesaver to look out for rips and dangerous surf conditions, isolated swimmers, and other threats such as sharks on busy days.
If needed, the helicopter can be landed for the crew to provide emergency services locally.
"This is a very exciting coastal safety partnership between Surf Life Saving NSW and the RFS, the two largest volunteer emergency service agencies in NSW," Manager Emergency Management & State Operations Group Surf Life Saving NSW, Gary McKinnon said.
Aerial patrols commenced at the beginning of March and will run two times a day from Coffs Harbour up and down the coast on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays during the warmer months.
These coastal surveillance flights will run through to April 7, 2024.
Mr McKinnon says this initiative will provide enhanced safety along the coast between Red Rock and South West Rocks.
"It's a great partnership, with RFS and surf life saving co-aligning as emergency services," he said.
The helicopter's primary focus will remain on bushfires, and if there is need for surveillance or fire-fighting elsewhere, the aircraft will be deployed where needed.
