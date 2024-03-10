Iconic Pandanus at South West Rocks to be removed; locals want it saved

A beloved Pandanus tree no longer stands on the headland of South West Rocks' central beach Horseshoe Bay, and council says it can't be saved.
After decades providing shade to beach-goers, the tree grew too big and its root system has given way under the weight.
Kempsey Council staff inspected the tree after its collapse and confirmed it was blown over due to high winds.
There was hope of being able to re-stand the Pandanus, but the tree's survival was a concern.
Team Leader South West Rocks Maintenance, Colin Scullion, advised Kempsey Shire Council that he could not see a way of re-standing the tree safely with decay in the root system.
According to council, after a lot of consideration and discussion the tree will be removed as retaining it safely isn't achievable.
Clean-up operations are set to commence soon, however, locals will be sad to see it go.
South West Rocks local, Jonny Vandermeys, has grown up with the tree itself.
"The tree was planted by [local] Max Osbourne 30 years ago this year [and] it has been more than a spot of shade for most," Mr Vandermeys said.
"If there is any possibility that the tree can be preserved we will take it."
Mr Vandermeys says it would be a shame to it go and believes it could survive given more soil for the roots to grow.
"So many memories stories afternoons mornings spent there," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.