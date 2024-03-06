Funding locked-in for Kempsey sewage plant

Kempsey is closer to receiving a new centralised wastewater treatment plant with funding from the NSW Government secured.
$1,953,500 from the NSW Government's Safe and Secure Water Program was announced on Wednesday, March 6, with the remaining $5,860,500 needed coming from Kempsey Shire Council, bringing the proposed infrastructure a step closer to being tender ready.
The next phase of the process will see designs delivered for an upgraded and centralised sewage treatment plant to replace the three existing plants at West Kempsey, South Kempsey and Frederickton which are no longer fit for purpose.
"The three existing wastewater treatment plants have serviced the Kempsey area for many years. Over the coming years they will be replaced with modern and more efficient equipment," Mayor of Kempsey Shire Council Leo Hauville said.
The proposed new Central Kempsey Wastewater Treatment Plant is designed to meet future population needs and is expected to improve environmental impacts on the Macleay River and surrounding communities.
"Kempsey is a growing community that continues to attract thousands of visitors every year which is why the NSW Government is coming to the table to ensure the town is better equipped with 21st century infrastructure to unlock economic opportunities moving forward," NSW Minister for Water and NSW Minister for the North Coast Rose Jackson said.
Ms Jackson says the proposed new Central Kempsey Wastewater Treatment Plant will produce much higher quality effluent, which is the sewage discharged into a river or the sea.
Kempsey Shire Council says it will keep the community up to date with the progress of the plant.
"Planning work is already underway to ensure we are ticking all the right boxes and getting the details right from the outset. We'll continue to keep locals informed every step of the way," Mr Hauville said.
