Seniors Week festivities held across Kempsey Shire

Macleay Valley Seniors Festival returns in March with a range of events being held across the Kempsey Shire.
Events will start on Monday March 11 and run all the way through Seniors Week until Saturday March 23, with majority free for seniors to attend.
Kempsey Library will play host to three free events including an introduction to family history session where Rozzi from Kempsey Family History group is sharing her tips and tricks for family history research.
Also at the library, local artist Gai Southwell from Manhuti Walkabout Jewellery is hosting a hands-on jewellery weaving workshop and Tracey from Hungry Puku Catering will be hosting a seniors cooking segment showcasing an entrée, main and dessert.
The Slim Dusty Centre is offering seniors free all-day admission to the Slim Dusty Museum on Tuesdays during the Seniors Festival.
Kempsey Family History group is running a local museum road trip to Bowraville Folk Museum and Frank Partridge Museum, and Coastline Credit Union is hosting a Seniors Wellbeing Workshop at the Kempsey Macleay RSL club.
Majestic Cinemas in Kempsey is offering discounted tickets throughout seniors week when you present your seniors card at the box office.
Country Women's Associations (CWA) across Kempsey Shire are hosting morning tea celebrations in Gladstone, Kempsey and South West Rocks, for seniors to come together and connect.
"We just like to help people out in the community and try and get the community together...especially people if they're isolated or on their own, they can then come out and have a nice cup of tea and socialise, have a few games," Gladstone CWA president, Lorraine Daelman said.
The Gladstone CWA Evening Branch is also hosting an inter-generational reading session at Crescent Head Public School.
Visit the Kempsey Council's website for a full list of what's on and all the details. Some events do require registration prior to attending for catering purposes.
For full list of events visit: https://www.kempsey.nsw.gov.au/Your-Valley/Festivals-events/20240228-Macleay-Valley-Seniors-Festival-2024
