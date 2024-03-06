The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's biting: flathead active in rivers as temperature cools down

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated March 7 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Troy with a kingfish he caught last weekend during a camping trip to Hat Head. Picture, supplied
Jason Troy with a kingfish he caught last weekend during a camping trip to Hat Head. Picture, supplied

This week we saw the first subtle signs of Autumn with cooler temperatures, lower humidity and some decent rainfall but looking at the forecast we will receive another dose of easterly winds and warmer weather for the start of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.