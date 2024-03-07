Busy afternoon for Westpac Rescue Helicopters on the Mid North Coast

It was a busy afternoon on Thursday, March 7 with the Westpact Rescue Helicopter transferring patients to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle following two separate incidents.
Around 4.30pm a helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to a powered glider incident near Crescent Head.
A man in his 40s was treated by paramedics on scene and then transported to Kempsey Airport to meet the helicopter's critical care team.
The patient was further treated and stabilised by the medical team before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
At about 1.20pm a helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to a medical episode on a property at Elands.
An infant was suffering a medical condition and was treated by paramedics on scene and then transported to meet the helicopter's critical care medical team.
They were further treated and stabilised by the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital.
