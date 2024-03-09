Kempsey laneway project wins gold at Australian Street Art Awards

A joint community and council project to revitalise the laneways in Kempsey's CBD has won gold in the Australian Street Art Awards.
'Savages Lane on the Macleay Valley Coast', with contributions from numerous artists including Pat Indo, Jason Ridgeway and Deb Broughton, received the top gong in the Best Street Art Laneway category.
The project was part of a collaboration between Kempsey Shire Council and Community Housing Limited that involved youth-led artworks in Savages Lane, complementing two other youth murals led by different artists.
Funded by a NSW Government grant, the project was another stage of the Streets as Shared Spaces project that has seen 14 murals revitalise Elringtons Lane and Savages Lane in the Kempsey CBD.
The Australian Street Art Awards, established in 2018, recognise destinations like Kempsey that are using public art in its many forms to entertain visitors and engage their community.
The Australian Street Art Awards was the tourism industry's first, and remains the largest, recognition program for excellence and innovation in art tourism.
With rigorous judging of submissions by tourism leaders now complete, plus second-tier auditing and due diligence in progress, this finalist success has the credence of the tourism sector.
The 2023 Awards incorporated 12 categories, including a new one: Best Community Art for any form of permanent artwork that was worked upon by members of the wider community not typically engaged in public art.
National Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in all categories plus each state champion were announced at a gala dinner celebration on Friday, March 8, as part of the Art of Attraction Tourism Summit on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
With the highest number of entries ever received, judges commented that the 2023 entries were also of a very high calibre, demonstrating the nominee's determination to improve their community through the adoption of creative projects.
