Police seeking public assistance for information on highway crash

Police are appealing for public assistance following a motor vehicle crash near Frederickton over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the northbound lanes of the M1- Pacific Highway, about four kilometres north of Frederickton, following reports of a single-vehicle crash around 1.45pm on Saturday, March 9.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District attended and established a green Mitsubishi Triton passed a large truck, then merged back into lane 1.
The driver allegedly lost control of the Triton and caused the vehicle to flip and roll across the median strip onto the northbound lanes, before coming to rest in bushland on the shoulder of the north bound roadway.
Why and how the driver lost control is still under police investigation.
The driver, a 38-year-old man, was not injured and able to free himself from the wreckage.
A 53-year-old female passenger was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics for chest and neck injuries, before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.*
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
As inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the crash, investigators are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam vision prior to the crash, or information that may assist police, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
