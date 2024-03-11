The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Challenge-ready community program coming to Kempsey

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
March 11 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey community members are eligible to apply for a free LGA place. Picture The Resilience Canopy
Kempsey community members are eligible to apply for a free LGA place. Picture The Resilience Canopy

Coming to Kempsey is the Resilience Canopy; a new nationwide program to build challenge-ready communities able to adapt to future shocks and stresses from natural hazards or other societal events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.