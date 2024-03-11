Challenge-ready community program coming to Kempsey

Coming to Kempsey is the Resilience Canopy; a new nationwide program to build challenge-ready communities able to adapt to future shocks and stresses from natural hazards or other societal events.
The program provides communities with the skills they need to practice self-led resilience with a network of partners who can help deliver on those plans through investment, expertise, or in-kind support.
Resilience Canopy Practitioner Training is in Kempsey from 21-28 March (2024) at the Slim Dusty Centre, Kempsey and online.
Delivered over four-sessions, the training focuses on upskilling and mentoring a network of community resilience practitioners to lead their communities.
Training participants will receive a handbook and toolkit, 24 months of coaching and mentoring.
Learn more and register visit www.ksc.pub/resiliencecanopy
