John 'Snoozer' Elford remembered as a league legend and 'true mate'

John "Snoozer" Elford is remembered for his talent on the footy field and commitment to his community; as a "no fuss fella", a figure-head and family man.
Life member of South West Rocks Marlins (and club patron), Smithtown Tigers, and Western Suburbs Rugby League Clubs, Macleay Valley's "Snoozer" made his mark on the sporting world.
John was born in Kempsey on March 30, 1947, and lived at Belmore River until the family moved to Frederickton as a young boy.
John died from a major stroke at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle on Sunday, February 4 (2024) at 76-years-old. A private service was held for him on Monday, February 26.
John was the youngest of six kids.
He attended Frederickton Public School and then onto Kempsey High School until year 10.
John then went on to play rugby league in Sydney when he was just 16-years-old.
"Apparently, the only way that his parents would let him go to Sydney at 16 years of age was because he said he was going to join the police force, which was obviously not on the cards at all," his daughter Brienna told The Macleay Argus.
John's rugby league journey started with the Smithtown Tigers before he was scouted by Noel Kelly and joined Western Suburbs in 1966.
Starting as a winger, John later transitioned to the forwards for the remainder of his career.
Known for his defensive prowess and skilled ball handling, John represented NSW in 1972 and played for Australia four times. He was on the cover of the very first edition of Rugby League Week crashing tackling a Parramatta rival.
He was also named in the Australian World Cup squad to play in France in 1972 but broke his arm in a warm-up match and was unable to take part.
John returned home to captain/coach the Smithtown Tigers, steering the first grade to a premiership in 1977 and a grand final in 1978.
On returning to the Macleay Valley, John worked at Boral Brick, Kempsey Shire Council and then as an oyster farmer at Rainbow Reach until retirement.
John attended the first ever South West Rocks Marlins Rugby League Football Club meeting, and was a strong advocate for the sport in South West Rocks.
"He was the very first sponsor of the club," South West Rocks Marlins' President, Geoff Ball, said.
He was awarded the naming rights for the local "John Elford Shield" Derby Day.
"The Marlins as a club has lost a true mate but the game of rugby league has lost a legend," he said.
"Snoozer will be deeply missed by all and his contributions to rugby league will be recognised throughout this season".
Ball says John will be remembered as a "great man" and a "figure head" who shared his stories and knowledge, and time to help others.
"He was unselfish," Mr Ball said. "He was a very inspirational man... and he was always there."
While he was undoubtedly a talented sportsman with his name known around the world, he was always a "no fuss fella", says Ball.
John always tried to make the Marlins games, whether home or away.
"One person we'll be missing this year is John," Ball said.
There's many legends surrounding how John got the nickname 'Snoozer'.
Whether it was given to him by coach Noel Kelly who would pick him up from the train station for training to always find him sleeping, or whether it was because if you were tackled by him on the field, there was a good chance you'd be knocked unconscious.
What is clear, however, is that he was a generous man who gave back to the community.
John's daughter, Brienna Elford, says her dad was a humble person, never promoting his sporting accomplishments, and put his family and community first.
"He gave back to the community in many ways, such as providing financial assistance to up and coming rugby league players who were making the big trip to Sydney," Brienna said.
"Dad was involved with the Family of League and went to various fundraising functions and hospital visits over the years."
In his later years, John was an oyster farmer, and when he retired, he donated his ute with the cool-room attached to a local charity for just one dollar.
"Dad was also an avid blood donor, donating hundreds of times over his life [which was] something he was very proud of," Brienna said.
Much of John's life revolved around rugby league, however, according to his family, he true love in life was fishing and being around the water.
"His annual pilgrimage to Swains Reef, in North Queensland, was the highlight of the calendar," Brienna said.
John went on this trip annually for more than 35 years.
"These were some of the best times of his life."
John continues to give back, even after death, with his brain donated to the University of Newcastle Prospective Brain Donor Program for Former Elite Athletes.
The purpose of the research is to address an important gap in knowledge regarding the clinical onset associated with a history of multiple concussions sustained in sport.
"A final gift to help the next person," Brienna said.
