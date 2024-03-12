Reviving South West Rocks Chamber of Commerce under new president

With a new president and a change of committee made up of local business owners eager to unite, comes the revival of South West Rocks Chamber of Commerce.
After laying dormant for a few years, the Chamber is restarting with resident, Bec Laws, taking the reins.
October 2023 saw Ms Laws officially sworn in as president of South West Rocks Chamber of Commerce.
"As president I hope I can unite the business community so together we can thrive," she said.
Ms Laws has lived in South West Rocks for 35 years. Her and her husband are experienced business owners, running Kempsey Skip Bins for 11 years and Pilot Station Pizza at South West Rocks for five years.
"I'm passionate about our community, especially our business community," Ms Laws said.
"I understand how hard it is to be self employed and could write a book on the challenges it presents."
The Chamber of Commerce will officially relaunch on Thursday, March 14, with a networking event at South West Rocks Surf Club from 5:30pm.
"Belonging to a local chamber of commerce can offer numerous benefits for businesses, individuals, and the community as a whole," said Ms Laws.
"From networking and advocacy to support and community engagement, membership in the chamber empowers businesses to thrive in a dynamic & competitive environment."
The upcoming event is for all local businesses, both existing members and those interested.
"[We will] elaborate on those benefits because I feel like most businesses don't know what is available to them," Ms Laws said.
"Being in business can be tough [and] sometimes it feels like you don't know where to turn for information and support; that's where being a member of your local Chamber can help.
"We have such an amazing selection of businesses here in South West Rocks from home based businesses, shop fronts, online businesses, tradies and large employers all of which work tirelessly year round and employ a lot of people.
"I believe by working together we can create opportunities for our businesses to continue to not just survive but thrive," Ms Laws said.
South West Rocks Chamber of Commerce will have representatives from Business New South Wales at the networking event to discuss the free resources and tools available to all members.
On Thursday 14 the committee will seek feedback, via survey, of what it is the local business community feel they want and need from the Chamber.
"We live in such an amazing place and there's so many opportunities in front of us," Ms Laws said.
