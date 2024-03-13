The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
What's biting: safety first when fishing in challenging conditions

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated March 14 2024 - 11:14am, first published 4:00am
Camden Haven angler Matthew Hutchison with a great sized Cobia he recently caught off the Mid North Coast. Picture supplied
Camden Haven angler Matthew Hutchison with a great sized Cobia he recently caught off the Mid North Coast. Picture supplied

In the Hastings River this week, bream numbers have also been excellent, particularly around the break walls after dark on both yabbies and either mullet strips or mullet gut.

