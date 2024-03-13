What's biting: safety first when fishing in challenging conditions

In the Hastings River this week, bream numbers have also been excellent, particularly around the break walls after dark on both yabbies and either mullet strips or mullet gut.
Whiting numbers and quality remain terrific, with Blackmans Point, the Back Channel, and Limeburners all worth a look. Yabbies and surface lures have all proven productive.
Off the rocks, tailor numbers are getting better and better with best reports coming from around Point Plomer and around the Lighthouse in those protected corners.
Further north in the Macleay, the river continues to produce some great fish for anglers.
With large mulloway, cobia, flathead and mangrove jack caught throughout the week to some lucky anglers. Best bet would be to fish around the river mouth on the top of high tide using live bait such as herring, poddy mullet or yakkas.
The offshore scene continues to produce fish for the committed anglers, with reports coming in through the week of cobia and mackerel. We should see an increase in numbers with a good push of current.
Spinners and fresh garfish worked best during the afternoon sessions. Bream and luderick numbers have also been consistent, with Shelly Beach and Oxley Beach with the best fishing.
For the offshore anglers, access continues to be hampered by a persistent large swell which makes bar crossings very sporting, particularly on the run-out tide.
For those who ventured out, reported mackerel have been elusive in Plomer Bay.
Wider out, the FADs have held mahi mahi ranging from juvenile to around seven kilos, while those fishing the bottom have found a steady stream of snapper and kingfish on live bait.
In the Camden Haven region, although conditions have not been ideal, good-sized tailor have been encountered off the beaches primarily around North Haven and Dunbogan.
In the river, bream numbers remain terrific with pretty well anywhere worth a look.
Over the past week luderick numbers have picked up, with both breakwalls holding fish.
On the flathead front, Queens Lake and Stingray Creek have both produced plenty of good fish on both lures and baits.
Large swells can be hazardous for anglers, if you are rock fishing never turn your back on the ocean, always watch the waves, find a protected corner to fish, wear a lifejacket it could save your life and always let someone know where you are going.
For anglers heading out wanting to cross the local bars, don't head out regardless of the conditions just because you have planned the day in advance. If in doubt, don't go out.
