Gallery: the celebration of women continues in Kempsey Shire

International Womens' Day (IWD) was acknowledged with a second event at Dunghutti Elders Council on Thursday, March 14, with a focus on Indigenous women.
A collaboration between Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporations (KBHAC), Kempsey Neighbourhood Centre, Kempsey Families and North Coast Local Health Services, the event saw Macleay Valley women gather to create together, and talk about positive attributes of being a woman as well as challenges they face.
"Today is a real good demonstration of what we strive for in the community; about women empowering other women," co-organiser Simone Smith said.
Ms Smith said the event was about showcasing achievements of women and getting women to enjoy activities together.
"It's not very service driven, it's more about getting women here and just being them, and relax; sit around and have a yarn, connect with other women...be in the presence of other women, which as women we don't often get that opportunity [because] we're so busy, our lives are really full on," she said.
"It's a day about just enjoying being a woman and what it means to connect and thrive in the sort of space."
Manager at Kempsey Neighbourhood Centre, Shirley Kent, says IWD historically has always been both a celebration of womanhood and an acknowledgement of inequality.
"International Womens' Day is about women coming together to celebrate the things we've achieved...and also to acknowledge that we still have a long way to go," said Ms Kent.
"There are many women in the world who still don't have the rights that we have and even in countries like [Australia] we still have a long way to go."
Aunty Vicki performed a Welcome to Country and acknowledged past, present and future Elders for their work in helping women.
"We're allowed to speak. We're allowed to say whatever we want and do whatever we want, and it's because of our Elders of the past that we get to do this," she said.
"Elders of our present, I want to acknowledge them too, because they are doing great jobs with our culture and our language. They're keeping it strong, they're keeping it going.
"And our Elders coming up, may they learn off the Elders now, so [they] can carry on from the Elders that aren't with us anymore...so we can keep our language and culture strong, so we don't let it die again. It already died once, we're not going to let it die again."
Attendees watched an inspirational video about Aboriginal women overcoming challenges, and got the chance to share what being a women meant to them; issues women face in society; what makes a women strong; and how women can empower and uplift one another.
