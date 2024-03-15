Building height restrictions in South West Rocks considered for future developments

The next step in planning for South West Rocks future developments, including Rise Projects six-storey apartments and expansion of the Country Club proposals, will be brought to the table at the upcoming council Ordinary Meeting on Tuesday, March 19.
Councillors will be asked whether or not to move forward with an amendment to the Kempsey Local Enviroment Plan (KLEP) 2013 Height of Building map, introducing height restrictions to align with the adopted South West Rocks Structure Plan.
This outlines an 8.5m building height in most locations.
Council will be asked to consider the matters raised in the community and agency submissions and decide whether to proceed with progressing with the the amendment of the KLEP that would see restrictions places on building heights in various locations around South West Rocks.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (formerly the Department of Planning and Environment) has not authorised council to be the local plan-making authority in this matter, therefore the Department will undertake a final review of the proposal before determining whether to make the proposed KLEP 2013 amendment.
Therefore, council will need to send proposed building heights to the Minister for adoption.
The NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure will make the final decision regarding the KLEP amendment.
The land covered by the building height change proposal consists of various land use zones and sizes, including the Rise Projects Phillip Drive site, but all do not currently having a regulated building height under the KLEP 2013, but have been identified and requiring limits.
Council says that bringing in height limits for South West Rocks will not negatively impact potential housing in the area, with adequate areas put aside for residential development across the Shire to meet projected housing demand.
Members of the community are able to register to speak to councillors at the Public Forum on Monday, March 18, ahead of the decision. The public forum is only held if there are registered speakers.
The Ordinary Meeting will be held at the Kempsey Shire Council Chambers from 9am on Tuesday, March 19 with members of the public welcome to sit in the public gallery.
The meeting will also be live-streamed via Council's YouTube page and on the Kempsey Shire Council website.
