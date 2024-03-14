Unsealed roads and loss of life on Kempsey Shire roads on council's agenda

A list of the most important roads to be sealed in Kempsey Shire has been reassessed with Spooners Avenue and Piper Creek Roads remaining in the two top spots.
In response to community requests, Kempsey Shire Council staff have been reassessing the list of priority roads to be sealed, using a road safety risk assessment approach, including flood immunity, current and forecasted population growth, and strategic location.
At the upcoming Council Ordinary Meeting held on Tuesday, March 19, councillors will be asked to note that Pipers Creek Road and Spooners Avenue remain the top two priority roads, with Spooners Avenue as the top priority, and that they endorse the following list of roads in order of priority:
Councillors will also be asked to endorse the Road Safety Strategy (2023-2024) during the March meeting.
The strategy has been prepared in partnership with Transport for NSW, and in consultation with the community, with an aim to reduce road accidents and related trauma.
Council reports in the five years from 2017 to 2021, 107 people were seriously injured and 14 people lost their lives on the roads in Kempsey Shire.
On average 19 serious injury crashes and two fatal crashes are occurring every year.
The Strategy aims to achieve the Transport for NSW Road Safety Action Plan (2026) target of halving the number of road deaths on our roads and reducing the number of serious injuries by 30% by 2030.
Council are also asked to support the implementation of the plan as part of council's future delivery and operational plans, noting opportunities for external funding of the identified actions are to be pursued through relevant state and federal government programs.
